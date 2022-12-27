Madhya Pradesh: BJP workers urged to target 51% of votes in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): In-charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) district unit Seema Singh has said that the party is targeting 51% of votes in the next assembly election to form a government in the state.

She made the statement at a meeting of the BJP’s Other Backward Classes Morcha at Awali Ghat in Bhilatdev Mandal. The party leaders also garlanded the photographs of BJP ideologues Deendayal Upadhyay and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

The BJP is the only political organisation which has worked for uplift of the OBCs and launched various welfare projects for them, the party leaders said.

They also said that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan belong to the OBC category, which is a matter of pride for everyone.

District president of the OBC Morcha Jai Kishore Chaudhary welcomes the guests.

State president of the women’s wing of OBC unit Maya Narolia, legislator Premshanker Verma and others spoke to the party workers. The party workers were told to make a team of OBC category – Mera Booth Sabse Majboot – for the assembly elections to be held next year.