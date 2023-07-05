Madhya Pradesh: BJP Workers Given Tipoff On How To Manage Booths

Representative Image |

Sironj (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party held a meeting with the booth workers late Tuesday evening.

The booth workers spoke to the party workers about digitsation of booths and how to manage each booth.

District general secretary of the party Mukesh Tiwari informed the workers about how strengthen a booth.

More than 3,000 booth Vistaraks reached various Mandals in Madhya Pradesh and worked with the party men.

Tiwari urged the party workers to work hard, so that the BJP might win the next assembly and Lok Sabha elections with a huge margin.

A senior leader of the BJP Ramesh Yadav said Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched several welfare schemes, including constructions for the poor, Ayushman Yojna and toilets.

Take Centre’s Scheme To People: BJP Leader

Narmadapuram: A member of the state BJP’s working committee Rajo Malviya has urged the party workers to take the schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the ordinary people and get 51% votes for the party.

She made the statement at a Mandal-level meeting of the party workers at the party office on Tuesday.

Malviya was addressing the party’s booth Vistarak campaign. Party’s district president Madhavdas Agarwal said booth conferences were held in 22 Mandals in Narmadapuram.

The BJP leaders, present on the occasion, advised the party workers to strengthen booths. Booth Vistaraks came from Bihar. A few women workers of the party came from Mandsaur and Devas to Narmadapuram for the first time. All of them stayed in the district for seven days.