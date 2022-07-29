Madhya Pradesh: BJP wins 41 zila panchayat president’s posts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP supported candidates won as many as 41 zila panchayat president posts across the state leading to further celebration in the party after its victory in civic body polls.

Elections to the post of zila panchayat presidents were held in 51 districts on Friday as per schedule decided by the state election commission. Election couldn't be held in Sidhi due to a stay granted by a court on result of a zila panchayat ward, as per officials.

The Congress won nine posts of zila panchayat president while Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) had to be content with just one seat of zila panchayat president.

At several places including Bhopal, Ujjain and Barwani scuffle took place between two sides leading to a chaotic situation and police had to resort to mild use of force to control crowd.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP president VD Sharma termed the victory as historic while Congress leaders accused the BJP of misusing government machinery to lure, influence and intimidate voters i.e. zila panchayat members.

Talking to media persons Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that during the three-tier panchayat election, more than 20,000 BJP-supported public representatives were elected sarpanch in 23,000 village panchayats.

He said out of the total 313 janpad panchayat presidents 227 were bagged by BJP supported candidates. More than 630 samaras panchayats were also supported by BJP.

He said, "Election result is people's seal on public welfare works of the BJP government of the state in the last several years and the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Chouhan said that he would like to express his gratitude to the state BJP President Vishnudutt Sharma, other office-bearers, party workers and public representatives for their hard work.

On Congress' allegations Chouhan asked if it were so, then what about the places where the people's representatives associated with the Congress had won.