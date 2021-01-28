Madhya Pradesh BJP unit sets Rs 25 crore lifelong contribution collection target

Bhopal: The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have raised the target for collecting money under lifelong contribution scheme (Aajiwan Sahyoj Nidhi) after coming to power in the state.

The target for collection of money has been raised so much, so that it has become thrice more than the last year’s.

During corona pandemic, when the financial condition of everyone has worsened, party’s district unit heads have been told to give contribution that should be thrice more than the last year’s.

According to sources in the party, the BJP collected Rs 9 crore under lifelong contribution scheme. This year’s target is to collect Rs 25 crore.

Charge of districts given at Nagariya Nikay Samiti meet

At a meeting of Nagariya Nikay Sanchalan Samiti (Urban Unit Coordination Committee), party members were given charge. These people will go to the districts and discuss various issues with the district unit presidents and the legislators. Former minister Umashanker Gupta is the coordinator of the Samiti. He will discuss with other members of the committee and make a strategy for elections.