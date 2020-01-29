Madhya Pradesh: BJP to use minority leaders to campaign for CAA

BHOPAL: The BJP will launch an awareness campaign about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) through the leaders of the party’s minority cell.
The members of the minority cell have been told to go to the people of their community and inform them about the CAA.
BJP’s efforts to quell the anger of the minority community over the CAA have so far come to naught.
All the pro-CAA campaigns by the BJP have been launched in the Hindu-dominated areas. The BJP leaders also tried to convince the minority community about the CAA, but they have failed to woo those people.
Since the anger of the community has tarnished BJP’s image across the country, the party has decided to use its minority leaders to persuade the community.
Although the BJP has taken out rallies across the country in support of the CAA, the people are not accepting it. So the party is trying to find out different ways to inform people about the CAA.
State president of the BJP, Rakesh Singh, said a misinformation campaign was launched to spread fear among people about the CAA. Leaders of the BJP minority cell will meet the members of their community and dispel doubts spread by the Congress about the Act.
As to the BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi’s opposition to the CAA, Singh said since CAA was implemented, his opinion was meaningless.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)