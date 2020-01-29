Madhya Pradesh: BJP to use minority leaders to campaign for CAA

BHOPAL: The BJP will launch an awareness campaign about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) through the leaders of the party’s minority cell.

The members of the minority cell have been told to go to the people of their community and inform them about the CAA.

BJP’s efforts to quell the anger of the minority community over the CAA have so far come to naught.

All the pro-CAA campaigns by the BJP have been launched in the Hindu-dominated areas. The BJP leaders also tried to convince the minority community about the CAA, but they have failed to woo those people.

Since the anger of the community has tarnished BJP’s image across the country, the party has decided to use its minority leaders to persuade the community.