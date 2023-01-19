Madhya Pradesh: BJP state president VD Sharma may get extension till assembly polls

BJP's state president VD Sharma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There are possibilities that the central leadership extend the BJP state president VD Sharma’s tenure.

At a two-day executive meeting of the party in Delhi, it was decided that the presidents of the poll-bound states would not be changed.

The tenure of the party’s national president JP Nadda has been extended till June next year. Along with the extension of Nadda’s term, the party leadership decided that the heads of the states, where the polls will be held before the general elections, will be not changed.

Sharma is completing three years in office next month. Ergo, Sharma is likely to get an extension for a year.

According to sources in the party, the central leadership has given an indication of his extension by asking him to prepare the organisation for the assembly elections.

The party leadership does not want to make fresh appointments in the party before the elections. Just before the assembly elections in 2018, state party president Nandkumar Singh Chouhan was removed. The party lost the election. So, the party leadership decided to continue the existing presidents of the election-bound states.

Some more central leaders will be deployed in the state for the assembly elections. According to sources, a central minister may be sent to the state as election in-charge.

Besides, the state leaders working at the national level may be given the responsibility for the state election.

About the extension of Sharma’s tenure, sources said that the central leadership would take the decision.