 Madhya Pradesh: BJP Sets Its Eye On 45 Tribal Seats With PM Modi’s Shahdol Trip
Preparations are on in Lalpura and Parkiya villages

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 12:27 AM IST
article-image
PM Modi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to Shahdol on June 27 indicates that the BJP has set its eye on 45 seats in tribal areas.

During his trip, Modi will have an interaction with the tribal people and the self-help group of tribal women in Parkiya village.

He will also have food with tribal families and address an event on sickle cell eradication.

The BJP will try to influence the tribal people through the events to be held during Modi’s visit.

In the 2018 election, the BJP won only 16 seats out of 45 in the tribal areas.

Since the party could not win many seats in those areas, it was short of seven seats needed to form the government. This is the reason that the party is focusing on these seats.

It was reported that the BJP is on a weak ground in tribal areas of Mahakaushal region.

It is expected that PM’s trip to those areas will help the party. There are reports that Gondwana Gantantra Party may have an alliance with the Congress.

If the alliance takes place, it will be a challenge for the BJP to get tribal votes.

Thus, the party will try to create an atmosphere in its favour after Modi’s trip to Shahdol.

