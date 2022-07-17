Madhya Pradesh: BJP registers thumping victory in Bhopal urban body election

Bhopal: BJP members wave party falgs to celebrate win in civic body elections on Sunday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Some senior leaders have lost while controversial candidates were elected as corporators in state capital on Sunday. Rebel candidates emerged winners in the election.

Guddu Chouhan has been declared elected in ward no 46 (Char Imli), which has residences of bureaucrats and ministers. Thus, it is a VIP ward.

Senior Congress leader Amit Sharma lost in ward no 33 (Tulsi Nagar ward) while bookie Babu Mastan’s wife Masarrat won in ward no 40. Masarrat was given ticket by BJP but after controversy erupted, she was denied ticket. She, then, contested as an independent candidate.

Senior BJP leader Vandana Jachak lost in ward no 45 where independent candidate Shikha Gohil has been declared elected. BJP rebel Pappu Vilash (ward no 34) has been declared elected as independent candidate. Congress rebel Sammer Huzur has been declared elected.

District Congress president Kailash Mishra’s daughter in-law Priyanka Mishra has been declared elected in ward no 7. BJP district president Sumit Pachori’s brother Neeraj Pachori lost from ward no 78.

Congress has registered victory in ward, which was previously represented by Scindia supporter Girish Sharma.

BJP has maintained dominance in Kolar, which is part of Huzur Vidhan Sabha constituency represented by MLA Rameshwar Sharma. BJP candidate Ravindra Yati has been declared elected. Yati defeated Mangal Yadav, husband of former and first Kolar municipality chairperson Munni Yadav.

Former minister Uma Shankar Gupta’s supporter Asharam Sharma lost from ward no 46.

Senior Congress leader Azizuddin and Mohammed Sagir have been declared elected in ward no 42 and ward no 41 respectively. Mohammed Sagir was leader of Opposition during mayoral tenure of Krishna Gaur and Alok Sharma.

Pravin Saxena of Congress has been declared elected in ward no 30 while BJP senior leader Dhruvnarain Singh’s close confidant Priyavesh Saxena lost in ward no 22.

In ward no 29, Devanshu Kansana, son of former Congress corporator Santosh Kansana, lost by 46 votes. Now, Devanshu has filed an objection regarding postal ballot papers. It triggered dispute with BJP leader Rahul Kothari and officials at the counting site.