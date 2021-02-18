Madhya Pradesh: BJP ready to give chance to new faces in civic polls

Bhopal: The Bharatiya Janata Party is ready to give a chance to new faces in the ensuing civic polls.

The party took the decision at a meeting of Election Management Committee on Thursday.

Old hands will be given tickets only in those places where it is necessary to do that.

BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma discussed the issue on the ground of suggestions from different poll management committees.

It has been decided in principle that the legislators will not be given tickets for the mayors.

The distribution of tickets for Nagar Parishads will be done at the district-level, and for Nagar Palikas, it will be done at division-level.

In the same way, the state election committee will distribute tickets for Nagar Nigams and for mayors.

It was also decided at the meeting that any dispute over distribution of tickets will be solved at the state-level.

The party also decided that there should an accord among the party workers before distribution of tickets to avoid any resentment at the time of elections. A committee will be set up for it.

Good governance during the BJP rule will be focused, because it is going to be a local election.

Corruption during the Congress rule should also be highlighted.

There should be a proper arrangement for it. Sharma said the party workers should focus on booths. He is going to tour the local units from February 22.