Madhya Pradesh: BJP Rajya Sabha nominee Sumer Singh’s resignation accepted

BHOPAL: Resignation of BJP Rajya Sabha nominee Sumer Singh Solanki has been accepted by the higher education department (HED)- paving his way to Rajya Sabha.

The HED accepted the resignation of assistant professor Sumer Singh, posted in Shaheed Bhima Naik Government PG College, Barwani. Solanki put in his papers on March 12 after his name was confirmed as a Rajya Sabha nominee by the BJP.

However, HED showed reluctance in accepting his resignation. Sensing trouble, Solanki had approached the High Court to intervene.

HED issued a formal order on Saturday informing that his resignation was accepted. He will not be eligible for pension under government rules as he has not completed his service of twenty years, said the order.

As part of plan B, the BJP had also filed nominations paper by Ranjana Baghel. Had papers of Solanki not accepted due to technical reasons, Ranjana Baghel would have been the second bet.