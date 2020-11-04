Madhya Pradesh: BJP protests against Arnab Goswami’s arrest, CM Shivraj condemns action

The Bharatiya Janata Party staged demonstration against the arrest of senior journalist Arnab Goswami on Wednesday.

A torchlight rally was taken out under the leadership of BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also condemned the arrest of Goswami.

He said that the Maharashtra government had attacked the freedom of expression and that the Congress’s mindset has come to light.

Chouhan said the efforts of the Congress and those of the Maharashtra government would not succeed.

The person who has taken the action has to suffer, he said. At a press conference, Sharma protested against the arrest of Goswami.

Sharma said the Congress had taken action against journalists during the emergency to gag the press, and now, the same thing has begun to take place. The arrest shows that the Congress becomes reckless after coming to power, Sharma said.

What has happened to Goswami may happen to anyone, he said. Several organisations of journalists also protested against arrest of Goswami.

In Bhopal, the students of journalism along with the workers of Janata Yuva Morcha demonstrated against the arrest.