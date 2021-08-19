Madhya Pradesh: BJP Neta advises to go to Afghanistan to buy petrol at cheaper rate

Advertisement

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP leader has advised to go to Afghanistan to buy petrol at cheaper rate, as there is no buyer for fuel there.

A video, which was recorded on August 15, went viral on social media on Thursday.

According to information, BJP Leader Ramratan Payal, who is Katni district president of BJP, went to participate in sapling plantation programme organized by Yuva Morcha on the occasion of Independence days.

While replying to a query by a journalist, the leader advised to go to Afghanistan to buy petrol at a cheaper rate. “There is no buyer of fuel there. At least, there is peace in our country. Do you know how Prime Minister Narendra Modi is running the country and also dealing with pandemics?” Payal replied to the journalist.

He further said the government has been providing food at free of cost to the citizens and it will continue till October this year.

“The third wave is expected to come. One could handle this pandemic better than Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

