Madhya Pradesh: BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Thakur demands to rename Habibganj railway station after Vajpayee

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After senior BJP leader Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya, BJP Member of Parliament from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur has now demanded renaming of Habibganj railway station in Bhopal after former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Even before the arrival of the Prime Minister, BJP leaders from Madhya Pradesh have begun to demand to name the renovated Habibganj railway station after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to dedicate the renovated railway station with airport-like facilities to the public during his visit here on November 15.

"Arrival of hon'ble Prime Minister on 15/11/2021 to participate in Janajatiy Gaurav Diwas is a good omen for Bhopal. I am sure that Modi ji will announce to rename Habibganj railway station in the name of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji and fulfil my old request," Thakur said in a tweet on Thursday.

During his visit, the PM will participate in a mega tribal convention organised on the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 12:14 PM IST