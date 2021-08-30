Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLAs write to the government over long and frequent power cuts

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Frequent power cuts in the state have irked the MLAs from the ruling dispensation. After BJP MLA from Vindhya region Narayan Tripathi, now another MLA from Bundelkhand region Rakesh Giri has written letter to the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan warning about deteriorating condition of power supply in his region.

BJP MLA from Tikamgarh, Rakesh Giri, in his letter has said that there are frequent power cuts in his region from 12-15 hours at a stretch. “Farmers cannot water their fields because of power cuts. Moreover, even common people are affected and are angry because of frequent power cuts,” wrote Giri.

Giri demanded that unscheduled and unannounced power cuts should be stopped immediately.

Earlier, BJP MLA from Maihar, Narayan Tripthai too had written to CM Chouhan and apprised him of power break down in Vindhya region.

Both the MLAs have also written that consumers are getting inflated electricity bills. This could snowball into a major electoral issue, said Tripathi.

On the other hand, former CM and state Congress chief Kamal Nath tweeted that power supply in state is in very bad shape. People are suffering enormously because of long and frequent power cuts.

“There is huge gap between demand in supply in power and the government is ignorant about it? During our government we never allowed such a situation and supplied electricity at cheap rates to the consumers,” tweeted Kamal Nath.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Congress will not remain a mute spectator on this issue and will start a statewide protest soon, added Nath.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 05:13 PM IST