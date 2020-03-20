Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA Sharad Kol’s resignation accepted despite his opposition

BHOPAL: Speaker NP Prajapati on Friday accepted the resignation of BJP legislator from Bauhari, Sharad Kol, amidst political chaos. Prajapati said the legislator had met him personally and put in his papers.

According to Prajapati, Kol had told him that he was under pressure. Kol, however, said he had dashed off a letter to Prajapati and Governor Lalji Tandon, stating that he had not quit the membership of the House.

On March 16, he wrote an email and a letter to Prajapati stating that he had not resigned from the membership of the House.

Kol also wrote that he was pressured to sign the letter of resignation against his wish, and he handed it over to the Speaker. He urged the Speaker not to accept his resignation.

Although Kol handed over the letter to Prajapati requesting him not to accept his resignation by personally meeting, it was accepted. Prajapati, however, could not give any reply to Kol’s letter about withdrawal of his resignation.

According to sources, when Kol and Narayan Tripathi went to Congress fold, they were asked to write resignation letters, which were given to the Speaker.

When 22 legislators of Congress put in their papers, the Speaker accepted the resignation of Kol too. The Speaker, however, did not take any decision on Tripathi’s letter.

State BJP president VD Sharma said when Kol has said that he had not resigned, there is no reason to accept his resignation. Former minister Narottam Mishra also said that Kol was member of Vidhan Sabha.