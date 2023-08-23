Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA From Bihar Boosts Morale Of Booth Workers

FPJ

Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched ‘Vidhayak Pravas Abhiyan’ to reach the voters before the election.

As part of the campaign, the party leadership has told the legislators from Gujarat, Bihar and UP to stay in MP and to contact the voters along with local BJP workers.

Former minister and present legislator from Benipatti in Madhubani district of Bihar, Vinod Narayan Jha, held a meeting with the party workers of Nagar Mandal in Itarsi, Madhya Pradesh.

Besides the party workers, he interacted with the citizens belonging to different communities and took feedback from them on the party's position.

Jha has told the party workers that the BJP government is necessary for development of MP.

He also told the party workers about the impact of the outcome of MP assembly polls on the general elections in next year.

The I.N.D.I.A alliance of opposition parties is misleading the people of the country, Jha said, adding that the army is ready for the battle. He called the booth leaders the commanders of the army.

All the senior leaders of the party are the commanders of their booths and national president JP Nadda is the commander of his booth, Jha said.

Narmadapuram legislator Sitasharan Sharma, assembly coordinator Vishwanath Singhal , president of MP Swimmers’ Association Piyush Sharma and chairman of Nagar Palika and others were present at the meeting.

