 Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA From Bihar Boosts Morale Of Booth Workers
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: BJP MLA From Bihar Boosts Morale Of Booth Workers

Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA From Bihar Boosts Morale Of Booth Workers

Jha has told the party workers that the BJP government is necessary for development of MP.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 08:38 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched ‘Vidhayak Pravas Abhiyan’ to reach the voters before the election.

As part of the campaign, the party leadership has told the legislators from Gujarat, Bihar and UP to stay in MP and to contact the voters along with local BJP workers.

Former minister and present legislator from Benipatti in Madhubani district of Bihar, Vinod Narayan Jha, held a meeting with the party workers of Nagar Mandal in Itarsi, Madhya Pradesh.

Besides the party workers, he interacted with the citizens belonging to different communities and took feedback from them on the party's position.

Read Also
MP: Devotees Shout Slogans Against CM Chouhan In Ujjain; MLA Gets Angry Over Mismanagements During...
article-image

Jha has told the party workers that the BJP government is necessary for development of MP. 

He also told the party workers about the impact of the outcome of MP assembly polls on the general elections in next year.

The I.N.D.I.A alliance of opposition parties is misleading the people of the country, Jha said, adding that the army is ready for the battle. He called the booth leaders the commanders of the army.

All the senior leaders of the party are the commanders of their booths and national president JP Nadda is the commander of his booth, Jha said.

Narmadapuram legislator Sitasharan Sharma, assembly coordinator Vishwanath Singhal , president of MP Swimmers’ Association Piyush Sharma and chairman of Nagar Palika and others were present at the meeting.

Read Also
MP: 5 Trains Passing Via Bhopal-Itarsi Cancelled For Next 4 Days, Others Diverted; Check List
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA From Bihar Boosts Morale Of Booth Workers

Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA From Bihar Boosts Morale Of Booth Workers

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan Pays Tribute To Goswami Tulsidas On His Birth Anniversary

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan Pays Tribute To Goswami Tulsidas On His Birth Anniversary

Madhya Pradesh: Sneh Yatras Will Nurture The Spirit Of Social Harmony – CM Shri Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh: Sneh Yatras Will Nurture The Spirit Of Social Harmony – CM Shri Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh: Heritage City Sanchi Wears A New Look As MP’s First Solar City

Madhya Pradesh: Heritage City Sanchi Wears A New Look As MP’s First Solar City

Madhya Pradesh: State Leads With 3.5 Lakh Programmes In Nashamukt Bharat Abhiyan

Madhya Pradesh: State Leads With 3.5 Lakh Programmes In Nashamukt Bharat Abhiyan