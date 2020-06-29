Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA Divyaraj Singh turns COVID positive, opts for home quarantine

After BJP MLA Omprakash Saklecha who had turned COVID positive post-Rajya Sabha Elections, another MLA had tested positive of COVID. BJP MLA Divyaraj Singh from Sirmaur in Rewa district, who had allegedly been in contact with Omprakash Saklecha during Rajya Sabha polls has come up to be corona positive. At present, he has been placed in home isolation. The MLA was sampled on 27 June. Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dr RS Pandey said that the MLA is not seeing any symptoms at the moment. The team of doctors is continuously taking care of them at home.

The MLAs had come to Bhopal to vote for the Rajya Sabha elections on June 19. Here he came in contact with Javad MLA Omprakash Saklecha during the voting in the assembly. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan in his tweet has wished the MLA to get well soon and prayed for his speedy recovery.