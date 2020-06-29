Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA Divyaraj Singh turns COVID positive, opts for home quarantine

After BJP MLA Omprakash Saklecha who had turned COVID positive post-Rajya Sabha Elections, another MLA had tested positive of COVID. BJP MLA Divyaraj Singh from Sirmaur in Rewa district, who had allegedly been in contact with Omprakash Saklecha during Rajya Sabha polls has come up to be corona positive. At present, he has been placed in home isolation. The MLA was sampled on 27 June. Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dr RS Pandey said that the MLA is not seeing any symptoms at the moment. The team of doctors is continuously taking care of them at home.
The MLAs had come to Bhopal to vote for the Rajya Sabha elections on June 19. Here he came in contact with Javad MLA Omprakash Saklecha during the voting in the assembly. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan in his tweet has wished the MLA to get well soon and prayed for his speedy recovery.
Divyaraj Singh had met several MLAs, including senior BJP leaders, during voting in the Rajya Sabha election. The next day, on June 20, when the news of Saklecha being COVID positive came, six MLAs had arrived to give a sample to Jaypee Hospital. Divyaraja also quarantined himself.
Though Divyaraj Singh through his tweet ensured of being under proper treatment and home isolated.
As per few sources, norms of social distancing were droppped out in the entire event. On June 8, Saklecha and 14 MLAs were present at lunch at MLA Paras Jain's Bhopal residence. After this Saklecha also met the leaders of other parties. Mockpole took place in the BJP office itself at night, where Saklecha Javra was sitting near MLA Rajendra Pandey.
On June 19, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, VD Sharma, BJ Panda and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar were sitting on the couch outside the Chief Minister's Room in the assembly on the day of voting for the Rajya Sabha election. Here Saklecha sat separately with Panda for 20 minutes. The Protem Speaker stayed with Deora for an hour.
