Madhya Pradesh: BJP minority wing leader faces boycott from community

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Azad Ali, a member of BJP minority wing unit in Jabalpur, said his community boycotted him because of his support to saffron party and also the state government. A video message went viral on social media on Wednesday. He is the former city BJP minority wing president of Jabalpur.

While talking to media, he said he supported state government’s action against the mafia, which created problem for him. He said he was not permitted to offer namaz and enter mosque. He said local Muslim leaders provoked youngsters to act against him.

Citing an example, he said 35 youths reached his house on April 15 and raised abusive slogans against him. He added that because of current situation, he and his family feared for their lives.

He said he has sent complaint to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, home minister Narottam Mishra and other police officers to take strict action against conspirators.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 11:08 PM IST