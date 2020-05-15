Madhya Pradesh: BJP ministers’ panel begins probe into works of Congress government

The ‘Council of Minister’ on Friday began probe into the works undertaken by the pervious Congress government in the ‘last six months’. The three-member committee called the records of the Kamal Nath-led government and same will be scrutinised. Home minister chaired the meeting in which Kamal Patel was present. Water resources minister Tulsi Silawat, who was a minister in Congress government and had joined BJP later, did not attend the meeting.

Home and health minister Dr Narottam Mishra informed that the officials have been asked to collect the details of the tenders and others records of the PWD, PHE, irrigation departments. The procurement done in public relation department like the UV printing machine, the appointment of CM crop progressive consultant and other cases sent to Economic Offences Wing will be looked into.

The minister said that issues related to liquor and mining were also discussed during the meeting. Even the Governor had stated that Nath government was in minority but it continued taking decision, said the minister. Questioning the working of the Congress government, Mishra said that their ministers were out of state and not attending the Cabinet meeting, but still in their absence crucial decisions were taken by Nath government.

The minister clarified that he doesn’t intends also to create any political fuss over the investigation into the works of the previous government and said that he would publicly put all ‘wrong doings’ when confirmed.

The next meeting has been scheduled for next week.