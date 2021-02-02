Madhya Pradesh: BJP men drink liquor on money collected for Ram temple, alleges Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria

Bhopal/Udaigarh: Former Union minister and MLA Kantilal Bhuria is in a soup over his comments on ongoing donation drive for Ram Mandir. While addressing a public outrage rally in Petlawad village of Jhabua, Bhuria first asked for account of funds collected in the name of Ram Mandir over the years. He then said, "BJP leaders collected crore of rupees over the years in the name of Ram Temple construction. Where did that fund go?" He then went berserk, "They collect donations during the day and use it to drink alcohol at night," he added.

Bhuria's controversial led to outrage in both Jhabua and Alirajpur. BJP workers torched his effigies and raised slogans. They also demanded apology from him.

Bhuria's statement has drawn sharp reaction from the BJP leaders. Home Minister, Narottam Mishra, said Bhuria's statement showed his evil mindset.

Bhuria is acting the same way as the demons did in ancient times, Mishra said, adding that evil spirits (Asuras) used to create hurdles in the way of all good deeds.

Bhuria is saying what he has learnt from his Guru Digvijaya Singh, Mishra said.

Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said who had termed devotees of Ram as drunkards must be a follower of Ravan (demon king).

The Congress leaders are also contributing for construction of Ram Temple. Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, too, has contributed for it. Similarly, former minister PC Sharma is also collecting funds for the cause.

This is the reason why the Congress has disassociated itself from Bhuria's statement.