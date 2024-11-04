 Madhya Pradesh: BJP May Elect State Unit Chief Second Week Of Next Month
After the results of assembly by-elections are out, process for the party’s organisational polls will take pace.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 01:23 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP may elect its state president in the second week of the next month. Before this, the party is going to hold booth-level election. Once the booth-level elections are over, the party will conduct Mandal-level polls and elect district unit presidents. With the end of this process, the party will elect its state unit president.

Because of the by-elections in Budhni and Vijaypur, the process for the organisational polls was somewhat slow. The results of the by-elections will be declared on November 23. The process for organisational polls will move faster after the announcement of the by-election outcome. The BJP may elect its national president next month.

According to sources in the BJP, although the election will be held for the party’s state unit president, the central leadership will send a name for it. This is the reason why the aspirants for the post are in contact with the central leadership in Delhi.

