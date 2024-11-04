Madhya Pradesh: BJP May Elect State Unit Chief Second Week Of Next Month |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP may elect its state president in the second week of the next month. Before this, the party is going to hold booth-level election. Once the booth-level elections are over, the party will conduct Mandal-level polls and elect district unit presidents. With the end of this process, the party will elect its state unit president.

Because of the by-elections in Budhni and Vijaypur, the process for the organisational polls was somewhat slow. The results of the by-elections will be declared on November 23. The process for organisational polls will move faster after the announcement of the by-election outcome. The BJP may elect its national president next month.

Before electing the national president, the party will choose its MP unit head. State president’s election is due for a long time. The central leadership of the party directly appointed the state unit president. This time, the BJP is getting ready to elect the state president. Vivek Shejwalkar has been appointed election officer to conduct the organisational polls.

As the time for electing state president is nearing, the aspirants for the post have intensified their efforts. The leaders, like Arvind Bhadoria, Hemant Khandelwal, Narottam Mishra, Rameshwar Sharma, Alok Sharma, Riti Pathak, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Lal Singh Arya, are making efforts for the post.

According to sources in the BJP, although the election will be held for the party’s state unit president, the central leadership will send a name for it. This is the reason why the aspirants for the post are in contact with the central leadership in Delhi.