Madhya Pradesh: BJP leaders pull up their own govt

Bhopal: Fed up with the corona pandemic, the BJP leaders have begun to pull up their own government.

BJP legislator Narayan Tripathi has written a letter to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan saying that virtual meetings will serve no purpose.

Saving the state from the pandemic is the duty of the Chief Minister.

Tripathi writes: The phrases, like everything is alright, situation is under control and state ready to fight corona, have only spawned laughter.

Every citizen in the state is living in fear, Tripathi writes.

According to Tripathi, that there are no beds in the hospitals and there is chaos everywhere over Remdesivir vials, oxygen and medicines.

Tripathi has demanded that there should be a month-long lockdown in the state.

He said after making arrangements for rations for the poor the government should announce a month-long lockdown. This is the only way to save the state from the pandemic, he has said.

The son of legislator Jalim Singh, Monu Patel, also expressed his anger through social media.

He wrote that the state government had become so weak that it failed to help anyone. The system has gone out, he writes.