Madhya Pradesh: BJP leaders meet Governor, demand floor test before budget session

BHOPAL: A BJP delegation met Governor Lalji Tandon on Saturday and urged him to order for floor test before the beginning of the budget session.

The delegation led by former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan handed over a memorandum to the Governor. The memo said the government lost its majority.

The memorandum also urged the Governor to use his powers under Article 175(2) of Constitution and direct the government to seek floor test and prove majority.

The BJP leaders demanded that the government should prove majority before March 16 when the assembly session is about to begin.

The BJP leaders said 22 legislators of the House quit their membership. Now, the government should prove majority in the House before taking any decision.

Any action taken by the government without proving its majority in the House will be unconstitutional, and that the session should not be deferred, the memorandum said.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath is pressuring the legislators of his party as well as those of opposition and trying to lure them, the memo alleged.

The BJP demanded Governor that an observer should be appointed and the House proceedings should be video-graphed.

Governor calls CS, DGP

Governor Lalji Tandon called chief secretary SR Mohanty and DGP Vivek Jauhari to his office against the backdrop of the current political situation in the state. Bhopal collector Tarun Pathode and DIG Ishard Wali were also called. The Governor asked the officers to provide security to the legislators who are coming from Bengaluru, Jaipur and Gurgaon.

Govt refuses to conduct floor test on March 16

The government has refused to conduct floor test on March 16, when the assembly session is set to begin. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Govind Singh said the government is always given time to prove majority. The House will discuss Governor’s address and the budget, and only after that, the BJP may conduct a poll on it.