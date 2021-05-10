Madhya Pradesh: BJP leaders are showing anger for self-interest

Bhopal: The sidelined BJP leaders have begun to raise their voice after the party’s defeat in the Damoh by-election. The backers of Jayant Malaiya have made statements after he was issued a show-cause notice. Those are the leaders who, being close to power, have always relished cream.

The party has sidelined Ajay Vishnoi, Kusum Mehdele and Himmat Kothari who are issuing statements. The frustration of these leaders who have been associated with the BJP organisation and state power in different positions has begun to spill out.

After the notice, Vishnoi made a statement in support of Malaiya, and now, Mehdele has backed Malaiya. Mehedele has said the BJP has begun to neglect, offend and blame them for something untrue. Both issuing notice to Malaiya and suspension of Siddharth from the party’s primary membership are unfortunate, she says. Mehdela also says that Vishnoi’s comments are true. Vishnoi has been critical of the organisation and the government after the expansion of the new Cabinet.

He has been pouring out anger against the BJP leaders and the chief minister, since he was denied a ministerial berth. Mehdele has the same problem as Vishnoi does. Panna is the parliamentary constituency of the party’s state unit president, VD Sharma. Minister Brajendra Pratap Singh also belongs to this region. Mehdele wants some stake in the politics of Panna, which she is unable get. So, she gives statements that cause trouble to the government and to the organisation. Mehdela has been a minister in the BJP government for 10 years, but now, she has begun to find out holes in her own government’s functioning.

Apart from that, after Chaitanya Kashyap has become an MLA from Ratlam, Himmat Kothari has been sidelined. Kothari also issues statements, expressing anger at the government.

Former Rajya Sabha member Raghunandan Sharma also belongs to the same category as those leaders do. Sharma also speaks against the state and the Centre, although his own party rules both the places.

Besides that, these leaders do not want to give a chance to the younger generation. Therefore, they make comments on the government’s functioning and on the party. As Malaiya wanted to field his son from Damoh, he had differences of opinion with other BJP leaders.

The same situation is permeating in many Assembly constituencies where the leaders want to maintain their sway.

According to political analysts, there are self-seekers in every political party. When such leaders do not get any weight in their political respective outfits, they go against their own party and the government. Such leaders want to play an important role in the government and in the organisation not for the welfare of the party and its workers, but for themselves and for their family members.