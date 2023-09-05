Madhya Pradesh: BJP Leader Urges CM To Make Shukla Shahdol Incharge Minister | Representative Image

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): Senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party Kailash Tiwari has written a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanding that cabinet minister Rajendra Shukla should be made in-charge minister of Shahdol district.

Shukla may not be able to give much time, but the people will benefit from his presence in the district. Shukla has been in touch with the people of the district for the past 20 years.

According to Tiwari’s letter, Shukla was previously in-charge minister of the district and played an important role in assembly and Lok Sabha by-elections. According to his letter, if the BJP wants to increase its popularity in the district, Shukla should be made in-charge of the district.

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): A cultural event was held in Mithi Gobindram Public School on the occasion of Teacher’s Day on Tuesday. The purpose of the event was to show gratitude to the teachers.

The students from class one to class 12 who have registered cent per cent presence in the school last month were also feted with Perfect Attendance Award. Bhauji congratulated the teachers on the occasion and said that teachers are like a lap that shows light to the students.

