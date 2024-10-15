Madhya Pradesh BJP Leader Slaps Cop Over Wrong Vehicle Parking In Maihar, Arrested (WATCH)

NDTV

Maihar (Madhya Pradesh): A local BJP member has been arrested after he allegedly slapped a policeman during a Dussehra procession in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district, police said on Tuesday. A video of the incident, which took place on Sunday, surfaced on social media on Monday.

While the opposition Congress targeted the government over the law and order situation in the state, a district BJP leader said appropriate action would be initiated against the arrested party functionary.

The accused, identified as Arun Chourasia, is the mandal vice president of the BJP. His wife is a corporator in the Maihar Municipal Council.

On Sunday, constable Guddu Yadav was looking for the driver of an auto-rickshaw as the vehicle was parked on a road near a cinema hall, affecting traffic movement, Maihar police station in-charge Animesh Dwivedi said.

Chourasia, along with his two associates, allegedly manhandled the constable and the people present there intervened, the official said.

The incident came to light after a video of it surfaced on social media on Monday, following which a case was registered against Chourasia and two others under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), he said.

Chourasia was arrested and search was underway for his two associates, the official said. A video has also surfaced on social media in which police are seen taking Chourasia from his home to a local police station.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Umang Singhar raised questions over the law and order situation in Madhya Pradesh. "What is going on in Madhya Pradesh? Why are policemen being beaten? See how BJP mandal vice president Arun Chourasia is beating a policeman during a procession in Maihar," the Congress leader said in a post on X.

"Before this, similar incidents happened in Jabalpur and Ujjain too, but the Madhya Pradesh government takes action on the basis of party. After 24 hours, action was taken in Maihar, but what about Jabalpur and Ujjain?" he asked.

Singhar also questioned the silence of MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who also holds charge of the state home department. Maihar district BJP spokesperson Sawan Jaiswal said Chourasia's wife joined the party before the state assembly elections last year. He said Chourasia holds the post of mandal vice president and senior party functionaries will take an appropriate decision about his fate after the recent development.