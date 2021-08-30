Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader booked for raping minor in Hoshangabad

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP leader has been booked for allegedly raping a minor girl on the pretext of a job.

A case against BJP leader Sanjeev Mishra has been registered at Kotwali police station under relevant sections of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act. The police have detained Mishra, who is former district coordinator of BJP Sports Cell.

Sub-divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Manju Chauhan said confirmed the development and said that further investigation into the case was on.

The victim, 17, in her complaint to police, said she met with Mishra two months ago. Mishra had assured her that he would help her to get a job. He raped her on many occasions on the pretext of job, the victim claimed in her complaint.

The police said that a medical check-up of the survivor was carried out on Sunday night and accused had also been detained. "He is being interrogated and will be produced before the court on Monday," said a police officer.

According to media reports, police kept Sanjeev Mishra at Dehat police station after detaining him because of political pressure. The police, however, denied the same.

