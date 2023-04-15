Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader Pratap Karosia appointed as chairman of panel for sanitary workers

BJP leader Pratap Karosia | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has appointed BJP leader Pratap Karosia as the chairman of Madhya Pradesh Rajya Safai Karmachari Ayog, a commission to address problems of sanitary workers, an official said on Saturday.

Karosia is a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Indore and has a huge fan following there. Recently, the leader has been trying to woo voters in Ujjain as well.

Karosia has been appointed as the chairman of Madhya Pradesh Rajya Safai Karmachari Ayog and the appointment will be in effect until further orders, said Neeraj Mandloi, the principal secretary of the urban administration and housing department.