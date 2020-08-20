Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader has offered Rs 50 crore, alleges Congress MLA Babu Jandel

A Congress law-maker from Sheopur Babu Jandel on Thursday alleged that the BJP had offered him a huge amount of money to cross over to the ruling party.
A leader from the BJP has offered him money urging him to switch over to his party, Jandel said.
Apart from big amount of money, the leader concerned offered him party ticket for the ensuing by-polls and appointment to a corporation, he said.
According to Jandel, he has been receiving phone calls for joining the BJP. Jandel said he would never leave the Congress.
Nevertheless, there were reports that Jandel would leave the party. When the Congress was about to lose power, Jandel’s name was on the list of those legislators who were ready to cross over to the BJP.
Not only that, Jandel hogged the limelight when the Congress government was formed in the state.
Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh then alleged that the BJP had offered a huge amount of money to Jandel to quit the Congress.
