Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader has offered Rs 50 crore, alleges Congress MLA Babu Jandel

A Congress law-maker from Sheopur Babu Jandel on Thursday alleged that the BJP had offered him a huge amount of money to cross over to the ruling party.

A leader from the BJP has offered him money urging him to switch over to his party, Jandel said.

Apart from big amount of money, the leader concerned offered him party ticket for the ensuing by-polls and appointment to a corporation, he said.

According to Jandel, he has been receiving phone calls for joining the BJP. Jandel said he would never leave the Congress.