Madhya Pradesh: BJP has failed to select new state head because of internal fight, says Leader of Opposition Govind Singh

Leader of Opposition, Govind Singh | File Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition Govind Singh said on Wednesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had failed to select a candidate for the post of party’s state president because of internal squabbling.

While there is internal bickering in the BJP, the Congress is rolling up its sleeves to jointly fight the ensuing assembly elections in the state, Singh said.

The Leader of Opposition spoke to media persons after distributing blankets among the poor at INTUC Maidan in the city. President of MP Congress Raghu Bhadoriaorganised the event.

If Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia fights elections from Gwalior, he will be welcomed, but left he should contest the MP’s representative of the area, Singh further said.

The family, which the BJP is courting, is involved in occupying properties worth crores of rupees, he said, adding that the Central Government gave free LPG cylinders, but increased its cost from Rs 450 to Rs 1,150. This is the reason that the poor do not have money to refill their LPG cylinders, he further said.

The ministers are pumping money into the film world, besides the law and order situation in the state went haywire, he said.

