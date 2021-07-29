Madhya Pradesh: BJP government’s board to study Congress ruled CG’s cow protection plan

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh’s BJP government run Gopalan and Pashudhan Samvardhan Board will study Congress ruled Chhattisgarh’s cow progeny protection Goshala project’s financial viability to buy cow dung from across the state, said the board’s vice-chairman Swami Akhileshwaranand Giri who assumed his office on Thursday.

Swami Giri even appreciated the then chief minister Kamal Nath for his work on cow protection- setting up Goshalas in 1000 panchayats.

“We will study all the cow protection plans in the country and replicate whatever is financially viable and good for us”, he said.

However, he added, Nath didn’t implement his plan effectively, hence panchayats which are supposed to run the Goshalas across the state are not running it and goshalas are without cows. The panchayts got Rs 30-35 lakh grant each to set up and run the goshalas but they were not interesting in running it.

“I had a meeting with officials today. A team of officials will go to Chhattisgarh to study the plan over there to protect the cow progeny. If the plan is viable we may also go for buying cow dung from across the state. This plan if implemented will also protect the oxen which are not being taken care of these days and considered useless”, said Swami Giri in reply to a question on board’s further plan.

Notably, Chhattisgarh government introduced a plan in 2020 to buy cow dung from farmers at Rs 1.50 per kg to motivate the farmers to rear cow progeny and protect it.