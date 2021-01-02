Madhya Pradesh: BJP government accused of inaction, bias as violence roils western MP

On December 29, Saddam and his four brothers were injured and his house, located in an isolated area, was set on fire, his acquaintances said.

Village Sarpanch Dilawar Patel said the violence started with inflammatory slogans shouted by participants of the rally. Saddam's family members received bullet and sword wounds, he claimed.

"The miscreants even gouged out the eyes of buffaloes and goats kept by Saddam's family," Patel alleged.

VHP Malwa region secretary Sohan Vishwakarma said that they faced stone-pelting during fund-raising rallies.

"Our people are being stoned. From where are they getting such stockpiles of stones? It looks pre-planned," he said.

He also denied reports that Muslim places of worship were defiled in Indore and Mandsaur districts on December 29.

"Police are doing their job and conducting probe," Vishwakarma added.

Congress MLA Arif Masood blamed the BJP government in the state for the situation, alleging that some ministers gave inflammatory statements.

"Police do not exist. Police officers are hapless.

They are unable to take decisions," he said.

"The day violence broke out in Indore I called Deputy Inspector General of the range four times, asking him to take action but in vain," the Congress leader alleged.

On Friday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in Indore that stern action will be taken against mischief-mongers, "whoever they may be".

Chouhan's statement came even as a video purportedly showing some persons trying to damage a Muslim place of worship at Chandan Khedi village on December 29 went viral.

The Indore district administration demolished houses of those accused of throwing stones at the rally in the village, claiming that it was being done for road widening, after taking consent of residents.