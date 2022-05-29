e-Paper Get App

Madhya Pradesh: BJP fields OBC leader Kavita Patidar for Rajya Sabha polls, second name yet to be finalised

Congress to send Vivek Tankha to the Upper House.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 11:09 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP has fielded party state general secretary and OBC leader Kavita Patidar from Madhya Pradesh for Rajya Sabha elections on Sunday. The party is yet to decide the name of its second candidate for the three RS seats in MP which will go vacant next month.

Congress has decided to send senior Supreme Court advocate and sitting MP Vivek Tankha to the upper house of the Parliament for another six-year term from the state. Several names are doing rounds in BJP circles in MP, including present leader of the upper house and Union minister Piyush Goyal, party's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and former MP minister and national head of party's SC cell Lal Singh Arya. As per the present numbers, the BJP is set to win two out of the three seats from MP, while the Congress will win one seat.

Presently, in the 230-strong Vidhan Sabha in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has 127 members, while Congress has 96 MLAs, followed by four independents, two BSP legislators. The three RS seats from MP will fall vacant due to expiry of tenure of incumbent MPs, M J Akbar and Sampatiya Uikey (both BJP) and Vivek Tankha (Congress). Biennial elections for 57 Rajya Sabha seats will be held across 15 states on June 10.

Read Also
Bhopal: Minister Vishvas Sarang asks municipal corporation to clean drains before monsoon
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: BJP fields OBC leader Kavita Patidar for Rajya Sabha polls, second name yet to be finalised

RECENT STORIES

F1: Red Bull's Sergio Perez wins chaotic Monaco GP, Ferrari blows it for Charles Leclerc

F1: Red Bull's Sergio Perez wins chaotic Monaco GP, Ferrari blows it for Charles Leclerc

Rajya Sabha polls: Congress announces candidature of former union ministers P Chidambaram, Jairam...

Rajya Sabha polls: Congress announces candidature of former union ministers P Chidambaram, Jairam...

Election for six Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra is inevitable as BJP fields three candidates

Election for six Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra is inevitable as BJP fields three candidates

Mumbai: Latest Updates - BJP fields Dhananjay Mahadik for Rajya Sabha polls

Mumbai: Latest Updates - BJP fields Dhananjay Mahadik for Rajya Sabha polls

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi? Know about the gangster behind Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi? Know about the gangster behind Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder