Madhya Pradesh: BJP fields OBC leader Kavita Patidar for Rajya Sabha polls, second name yet to be finalised

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP has fielded party state general secretary and OBC leader Kavita Patidar from Madhya Pradesh for Rajya Sabha elections on Sunday. The party is yet to decide the name of its second candidate for the three RS seats in MP which will go vacant next month.

Congress has decided to send senior Supreme Court advocate and sitting MP Vivek Tankha to the upper house of the Parliament for another six-year term from the state. Several names are doing rounds in BJP circles in MP, including present leader of the upper house and Union minister Piyush Goyal, party's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and former MP minister and national head of party's SC cell Lal Singh Arya. As per the present numbers, the BJP is set to win two out of the three seats from MP, while the Congress will win one seat.

Presently, in the 230-strong Vidhan Sabha in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has 127 members, while Congress has 96 MLAs, followed by four independents, two BSP legislators. The three RS seats from MP will fall vacant due to expiry of tenure of incumbent MPs, M J Akbar and Sampatiya Uikey (both BJP) and Vivek Tankha (Congress). Biennial elections for 57 Rajya Sabha seats will be held across 15 states on June 10.

Read Also Bhopal: Minister Vishvas Sarang asks municipal corporation to clean drains before monsoon