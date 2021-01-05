Madhya Pradesh: BJP faces the challenge to control dissidence in state

It has been nearly 10 months since the BJP returned to power in Madhya Pradesh and has now also secured an absolute majority in the state but the biggest challenge before it is to control the dissidence brewing in the party.

The BJP lost in the Assembly elections held in 2018 but wrested power in March 2019, following a rebellion in the ruling Congress led by former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Following this, in the by-elections held in 28 Assembly constituencies the BJP won 19 seats and the Congress nine. The BJP now has an absolute majority.

Since then with the expansion of the cabinet and the party organisation along with appointments to various corporations and boards, BJP leaders were looking forward to being inducted. Recently, another expansion of the cabinet took place and two MLAs who had won in the by-elections were appointed ministers. Earlier they had to resign from the cabinet after six months since they were not even MLAs.