Madhya Pradesh: BJP Corporator Held For Assaulting Toll Booth Staff In Gwalior

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Local police arrested BJP corporator representing Malanpur ward for threatening staff at toll booth on Saturday, the police said.

The police added that the act was caught on camera. He is a habitual offender with 15 FIRs registered against him.

City superintendent of police Maharajpura circle Ravi Bhadoria said corporator Anil Gurjar was passing through Baretha toll plaza on Friday where the staffers laid a barrier before his car and asked to deposit toll tax.

He took umbrage and entered toll booth to threaten staffers. When staffers demanded toll tax from him, he and his accomplices assaulted the staffers. The manager of the toll booth informed Maharajpura police station staff who reached the spot and arrested Gurjar and his accomplices. The cops also seized a rifle from Gurjar’s possession with which he had had threatened toll booth staffers.

The police said that Gurjar was a habitual offender who had 15 cases registered against him including attempt to murder.