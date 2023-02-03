Madhya Pradesh: BJP, Congress MLAs lock horns over changing cities’ names

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP and Congress MLAs have locked horns over changing the name of cities in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, the name of Hoshangabad was changed to Narmadapuram and now Islam Nagar has been named as Jagdishpur, which is a village panchayat in Bhopal district.

However, there are number of cities whose names have been retained after Muslims rulers in Madhya Pradesh. In Budni Vidhan Sabha constituency, which Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan represents in Sehore district, there are places called Shahganj and Nasrullaganj.

Obedulaganj, Gairatganj, Begumganj are located in Raisen district. In Bhopal, there are Shahjahanabad and Jahangirabad localities. Besides, there is Halali Dam where Mughal ruler Dost Mohammed invited Hindus rulers and killed them.

Narmadapuram was earlier called Narmadapur after the Narmada river. Later, the name was changed to Hoshangabad after Hoshang Shah Gori, the first ruler of Malwa Sultanate.

Formerly a fortified city, Islam Nagar was the capital of the Bhopal princely state for a brief period. It has ruins of the palaces built by Bhopal's founder Dost Mohammad Khan.

Will not work

Congress MLA Arif Masood said, “Government is diverting minds of people from its failures by changing names of cities. It will not work now as people know it well that government has been exposed due to its failure at all fronts. Government should focus on generating employment. ”

It will continue

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said, “We will continue wherever demand is raised by people. People should raise it in their region. Changing name of Islam Nagar to Jagdishpur marks end of slave mentality as well as strengthening concept of Hindu Rasthra.”

Should change

BJP MLA Vishnu Khatri said, “All the cities and localities, which were named by Muslims rulers should be changed. I have taken initiative in Berasia. Other MLAs will also follow. We will build a memorial where Dost Mohammed had killed Hindu rulers.”

