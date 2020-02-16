Madhya Pradesh: BJP command goes into hands of RSS Pracharak again

BHOPAL: With the appointment of VD Sharma as BJP’s state president, the command of the party will again go into the hands of Pracharaks.

Before becoming party president, Kushbhau Thakre was Pracharak. Party’s organisational general secretary, Suhas Bhagat, is a Pracharak of the Sangh.

Similarly, Sharma has been a Pracharak for 22 years. He will take charge at party office in Bhopal at 4pm on Monday.

All senior leaders will be present at the time of his taking charge. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uma Bharati, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel, Thawarchand Gehlot and Faggan Singh Kulaste will be present on the occasion.

The name of Rakesh Singh has now figured among those BJP state presidents who have been removed from the post.