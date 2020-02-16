Madhya Pradesh: BJP command goes into hands of RSS Pracharak again

BHOPAL: With the appointment of VD Sharma as BJP’s state president, the command of the party will again go into the hands of Pracharaks.
Before becoming party president, Kushbhau Thakre was Pracharak. Party’s organisational general secretary, Suhas Bhagat, is a Pracharak of the Sangh.
Similarly, Sharma has been a Pracharak for 22 years. He will take charge at party office in Bhopal at 4pm on Monday.
All senior leaders will be present at the time of his taking charge. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uma Bharati, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel, Thawarchand Gehlot and Faggan Singh Kulaste will be present on the occasion.
The name of Rakesh Singh has now figured among those BJP state presidents who have been removed from the post.
Before Singh, Nandkumar Singh Chouhan, Prabhat Jha and Satya Narayan Jatia were removed from the post.
From the appointment of Sharma, it is clear that, the BJP has an important agenda on its platter.
When Sharma was in ABVP, he organised many agitations, so it is expected that, after his taking over, BJP campaign against the government may be more pungent that was earlier.
Both Chauhan and Sharma may jointly launch bitter campaigns against the government.
Earlier, whenever Chouhan launched any campaign against the government, Rakesh Singh started a similar drive.
After Sharma’s appointment as state party head, there will be coordination in agitations against the government.
