Madhya Pradesh: BJP candidates win more than 50% of corporator seats in civic bodies polls

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates won more than 50 per cent seats of corporators in the polls held for 46 civic bodies in 18 districts, as per results of the polls announced on Friday.

The polls were held on September 27 for 814 posts of corporators.

The BJP candidates won 417 seats while the Congress candidates won 250 and independent candidates 131.

Besides, Aam Admi Party (AAP)’s 7 candidates, Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP)’s 6 and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)’s 3 candidates were declared successful in the election.

Now, the corporators will elect the civic bodies heads as per the schedule to be decided later on.

The districts where polls were held include Anuppur, Umaria, Dindori, Mandla, Sagar, Singrauli, Shahdol, Balaghat, Seoni, Chhindwara, Betul, Raisen, Khandwa, Khargone, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Jhabua and Ratlam.

Congratulating the winners chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “This victory is the victory of BJP’s public welfare policies and able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All the members of BJP and myself are committed to development of the state and welfare of people.”

He said, “I promise all the brothers and sisters of Madhya Pradesh that we will not allow your faith in the BJP to be compromised at any rate.”