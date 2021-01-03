Madhya Pradesh: BJP camp dismayed over Scindia supporters’ getting Cabinet berths

Apart from them, senior legislators like Ramesh Mendola, Yashpal Singh Sisodia, Rameshwar Sharma, Pradeep Laria, Vishnu Khatri and Vijaypal Singh Rajput wanted to become ministers. Cold water has been thrown on their efforts. The BJP government has to continue for three years more, and there is no possibility of another cabinet expansion anytime soon.

It is because of their hope to get a cabinet berth that the BJP leaders worked hard to ensure the victory of the former legislators and ministers who defected to the BJP from the Congress. Shukla used his full strength in Anuppur, Rampal in Sanchi and Mendola in Sanwer by-elections.

Other BJP legislators also worked hard in different constituencies during the by-elections. All of them expected a cabinet berth as reward for their hard work. In the cabinet, there are 11 members who have defected to the BJP from the Congress.

Of the senior leaders, 19 are in the Shivraj cabinet. Before the ministry expansion, Vishnoi said the cabinet had become stronger than earlier and congratulated Scindia. Another former minister said the senior leaders of the BJP should have been inducted into the cabinet to send out a right message to the people.

May affect local polls

Civic polls will be held in coming days. The BJP workers in Makhkaushal and Vindhya regions may feel disappointed, since those two regions have not been given enough representation in the cabinet.

Therefore, their dismay may affect the polls. The BJP did well in those two regions in the last assembly elections. Only one minister has been inducted into the cabinet from those regions. So, it may have an impact on the BJP’s prospects in the civic polls.