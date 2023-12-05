 Madhya Pradesh: BJP Bags 101 Seats With 50 % + Vote Share
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: BJP Bags 101 Seats With 50 % + Vote Share

Madhya Pradesh: BJP Bags 101 Seats With 50 % + Vote Share

Indore-2 secured highest vote share of 71.88 %, followed by Budhni 70.89%

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 05, 2023, 12:46 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP has won as many as 101 assembly seats with more than 50 percent vote share. Moreover, there are at least fifty assembly seats where it secured 40% to 50% vote share. It was before the assembly election that Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah and BJP National President VD Sharma had given the target to BJP leaders and workers to attain more than 51 % vote share on every assembly seat and booth.

BJP State President VD Sharma shared the list of vote share targets achieved by the party in the Assembly election. As far as 101 assembly seats which BJP won with more than 50 % vote share include Indore-2 where the party vote share stood at 71.88 %, highest in the state followed by Budhni (70.89%), Govindpura (69.92%) Ratlam city (68.74 %), Indore-4 (68.25 %), Huzur (67.95%), Guna (67.62 %), Rehli (67.37%), Harsud (64.31%), Gadarwara (63.06%), Sanwer (62.25%), Jabalpur Cantt (60.57%), Khurai (62.55%),Indore 1 (60.13%), Damoh (60.02%), Sanchi (60.02%), among others.

Besides these other seats where the vote share between 50%-60% include Narela (54.43%), Bhopal Dakshin Paschim (55.96%), Berasia (55.11 %), Indore-3 (54.85%), Indore-5 (51.56%), Rau (56.13 %), Bhojpur (58.53%) and Vidisha (57.05 %).

As far as the list of 50 assembly seat won by BJP in the range of 40% to 50% vote share, the constituencies are Dimani ( 49.19 %), Lahar (43.22 %), Mehgaon (48.37%), Gwalior South (49.95%), Lanji (47.94%), Ghodadongri (47.49%), Katangi (48.86%), Bandhavgarh(49.58%), Hoshangabad (43.29%), Jaora (45.27%), Shajapur (47.67%), Bahoriband (47.51 %) and at 40.63 % etc. Burhanpur is at the bottom of the list.

Read Also
Bhopal: Congress Draws A Naught In 18 Districts
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

5 Key Reasons For BJP's Victory In Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023

5 Key Reasons For BJP's Victory In Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh: BJP Bags 101 Seats With 50 % + Vote Share

Madhya Pradesh: BJP Bags 101 Seats With 50 % + Vote Share

3,046 Subject To Sexual Assault In Madhya Pradesh In 2022: NCRB Report

3,046 Subject To Sexual Assault In Madhya Pradesh In 2022: NCRB Report

Madhya Pradesh: A Day After The Elections New MLAs Reaffirm Development In Constituency With Fresh...

Madhya Pradesh: A Day After The Elections New MLAs Reaffirm Development In Constituency With Fresh...

Bhopal: Young Talent On Fleek As 7.39% Candidates Who Won Are Below 40

Bhopal: Young Talent On Fleek As 7.39% Candidates Who Won Are Below 40