Madhya Pradesh: BJP Bags 101 Seats With 50 % + Vote Share

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP has won as many as 101 assembly seats with more than 50 percent vote share. Moreover, there are at least fifty assembly seats where it secured 40% to 50% vote share. It was before the assembly election that Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah and BJP National President VD Sharma had given the target to BJP leaders and workers to attain more than 51 % vote share on every assembly seat and booth.

BJP State President VD Sharma shared the list of vote share targets achieved by the party in the Assembly election. As far as 101 assembly seats which BJP won with more than 50 % vote share include Indore-2 where the party vote share stood at 71.88 %, highest in the state followed by Budhni (70.89%), Govindpura (69.92%) Ratlam city (68.74 %), Indore-4 (68.25 %), Huzur (67.95%), Guna (67.62 %), Rehli (67.37%), Harsud (64.31%), Gadarwara (63.06%), Sanwer (62.25%), Jabalpur Cantt (60.57%), Khurai (62.55%),Indore 1 (60.13%), Damoh (60.02%), Sanchi (60.02%), among others.

Besides these other seats where the vote share between 50%-60% include Narela (54.43%), Bhopal Dakshin Paschim (55.96%), Berasia (55.11 %), Indore-3 (54.85%), Indore-5 (51.56%), Rau (56.13 %), Bhojpur (58.53%) and Vidisha (57.05 %).

As far as the list of 50 assembly seat won by BJP in the range of 40% to 50% vote share, the constituencies are Dimani ( 49.19 %), Lahar (43.22 %), Mehgaon (48.37%), Gwalior South (49.95%), Lanji (47.94%), Ghodadongri (47.49%), Katangi (48.86%), Bandhavgarh(49.58%), Hoshangabad (43.29%), Jaora (45.27%), Shajapur (47.67%), Bahoriband (47.51 %) and at 40.63 % etc. Burhanpur is at the bottom of the list.