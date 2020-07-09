Madhya Pradesh: BJP and Congress exchange bizarre social media barbs about marriage, divorce and malai

The political drama in the state seems to be never-ending. After the much-awaited cabinet formation, all eyes were on the portfolio allocation as to who gets what. The delay in it has given chance to the leaders of the opposition to nudge at the functioning of the ruling party.

The BJP MP comment on Thursday appeared to be a jab at senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. Taking to the micro-blogging site, BJP MP said, "Keep in mind! Do not consume excessive cream before marriage, or you will have to marry under compulsion. (Dhyan rahe! byah se pehle avashyakta se adhik malai ni khani chahie, varna majburi main byah bhi karna pad jata hai)."

BJP MP's comment came in reply to the MP Congress's tweet, "Keep in mind ! The demand for more cream in dowry should not become a reason for divorce !" (Dhyan rahe! Dahej main adhik malai ki maang talak ka karan ban sakti hai).