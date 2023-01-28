Madhya Pradesh: Biting cold prevails despite high temp in Bhopal

FP Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Though the maximum temperature remained high, biting cold paralysed normal life in Bhopal on Friday. The meteorological department has attributed it to chilly winds and cloudy weather. The weather is likely to remain same in next 48 hours. In eastern region, the day temperature dropped sharply. “Due to chilly winds and cloudy weather, there was biting cold. Occurrence of rain in morning added to the chill. A fresh western disturbance will approach Western Himalayas on January 28. As a result, there will rain and thundershower on January 30-31 in Madhya Pradesh,” department officer Ved Pratap Singh said. Yellow alert for moderate to dense fog has been issued for Gwalior, Chambal and Bhopal divisions and Sagar, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Datia and Rewa districts. On Friday, Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 21.4 degrees Celsius after rise of 2 degrees.

The minimum temperature was 15 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded maximum temperature of 22.2 degrees Celsius after rise of 4.4 degrees while its minimum temperature was 14.9 degrees Celsius after rise of 1.4 degrees. Rajgarh recorded rise of 5.5 degrees in day temperature and settled at 24.5 degrees Celsius. In eastern region, Umaria recorded maximum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius after drop of 8 degrees while Jabalpur recorded drop of 4.9 degrees in day temperature and settled at 21.9 degrees Celsius. Satna recorded drop of 3.9 degrees in day temperature that settled at 21 degrees Celsius. Khajuraho recorded drop of 5.4 degrees in night temperature that settled at 10.4 degrees Celsius.

