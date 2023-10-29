Madhya Pradesh: Bisahulal Files Second Set Of papers

Representative Photo

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): BJP candidate from Anuppur assembly constituency Bisahulal Singh submitted the second set of his nominations on Saturday. He took out a rally at Anuppur Tehsil in the presence of the returning officer.

More than four four-wheelers and over two dozen buses, carrying BJP flags, posters and banners were moving around the town without permission of the Election Commission. The rally led to a traffic jam at the tri-section near the under bridge.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)