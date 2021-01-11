Madhya Pradesh: Bird flu footprints spread to 18 districts;1500 birds fall dead in 41 districts, samples sent for test

BHOPAL: Bird flu footprint has covered 18 of the 52 districts in the state as on Monday, however, 41 districts in state have reported 1500 deaths of crows and other birds so far. In all 334 samples have been sent to NISHAD, Bhopal for Avian influenza testing.
Bird flu has been detected in 18 districts—Indore, Mandsaur, Agar, Neemuch, Dewas, Ujjain, Khandwa, Khargone, Guna, Shivpuri, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Vidisha, Bhopal, Hoshangabad, Ashok Nagar, Datia and Badwani. Some 600 poultry birds have been culled as part of the efforts to stop the spread of the avian influenza, said officials, adding that no culling has taken place so far in farms anywhere in the state.
Neemuch, Indore and Agar already reported avian influenza in birds kept in poultry shops for meat sale. Over 600 birds kept in poultry shops in these districts were culled after administering anesthesia. The shops have been shut down as per the protocol.
Animal Husbandry minister Prem Singh Patel said that every possible step is being taken as per protocol of central government advisory to check the bird flu in Madhya Pradesh. Water sources, zoo, birds spots are being regularly monitored and strict instruction has been given the district administration to keep close vigil on markets.
As per the animal husbandry department, poultry stocks are under scanner in the state specially in the infected districts. In the districts where birds are found dead, samples were sent to NISHAAD, Lab.
Meanwhile, a pigeon was found dead on People’s Medical College premises. However, management immediately removed the Pigeon. The dead pigeon created panic in the area, however, the college management sent its team for the removal.
