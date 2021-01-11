Madhya Pradesh: Bird flu footprints spread to 18 districts;1500 birds fall dead in 41 districts, samples sent for test

BHOPAL: Bird flu footprint has covered 18 of the 52 districts in the state as on Monday, however, 41 districts in state have reported 1500 deaths of crows and other birds so far. In all 334 samples have been sent to NISHAD, Bhopal for Avian influenza testing.

Bird flu has been detected in 18 districts—Indore, Mandsaur, Agar, Neemuch, Dewas, Ujjain, Khandwa, Khargone, Guna, Shivpuri, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Vidisha, Bhopal, Hoshangabad, Ashok Nagar, Datia and Badwani. Some 600 poultry birds have been culled as part of the efforts to stop the spread of the avian influenza, said officials, adding that no culling has taken place so far in farms anywhere in the state.

Neemuch, Indore and Agar already reported avian influenza in birds kept in poultry shops for meat sale. Over 600 birds kept in poultry shops in these districts were culled after administering anesthesia. The shops have been shut down as per the protocol.