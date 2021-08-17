Madhya Pradesh: Bilal Khatri to be feted with Nat’l Handicraft Award

Bhopal: Master Craftsman of Bagh Print Mohammed Bilal Khatri has been selected for National Handicraft Award 2018. He is the only craftsman from Madhya Pradesh who has been selected for the award.

The National Selection Committee constituted by the Commissioner Handicrafts, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India has selected Khatri for his hand block print bamboo mat. He has made designs of historical heritages of the country like Red Fort and Taj Mahal using natural colours on the mat. The young craftsman has got the letter regarding the award from the ministry recently.

Khatri hails from a Bagh village of Dhar and had learnt the traditional craft of Bagh Print from his father Mohammed Yusuf Khatri and grandfather late Ismail Sulemanji Khatri who is known as the father of Bagh print. Besides, he has also won National Merit Award-2011 by Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, Diploma Award -2014 by International Ethnomir “Dialogue of Cultures – united world” in Russia and State Award 2010 by Government of Madhya Pradesh. He has also got UNESCO Award of Excellence for Handicrafts – 2016.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 12:29 AM IST