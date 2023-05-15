Madhya Pradesh: Bike lifter arrested, five stolen two-wheelers recovered in Gwalior

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The police arrested a man for stealing two-wheelers and confiscated four bikes from his possession, official sources said on Monday.

According to reports, the police got a tip-off that a vehicle lifter was moving around the Motijheel railway station.

As soon as he saw the police team, he began to run away, the police continued to chase him. In the process, the man fell from the bike and the police caught hold of him.

When the police demanded bike-related documents from the person, he could not show it.

He told the police that after stealing a bike, he used to take out the parts of the two-wheeler.

According to additional superintendent of police Rishikesh Meena, when police came to know that the bike lifter was standing near the Motijheel railway station, a team rushed to the spot.

When the police quizzed him, the man revealed other cases of bike lifting.

The police also caught an accomplice of the thief and recovered five stolen motorcycles from his residence.