 Madhya Pradesh: Bike lifter arrested, five stolen two-wheelers recovered in Gwalior
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Bike lifter arrested, five stolen two-wheelers recovered in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Bike lifter arrested, five stolen two-wheelers recovered in Gwalior

When the police demanded bike-related documents from the person, he could not show it.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 08:30 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The police arrested a man for stealing two-wheelers and confiscated four bikes from his possession, official sources said on Monday.

According to reports, the police got a tip-off that a vehicle lifter was moving around the Motijheel railway station.

As soon as he saw the police team, he began to run away, the police continued to chase him. In the process, the man fell from the bike and the police caught hold of him.

When the police demanded bike-related documents from the person, he could not show it.

He told the police that after stealing a bike, he used to take out the parts of the two-wheeler.

According to additional superintendent of police Rishikesh Meena, when police came to know that the bike lifter was standing near the Motijheel railway station, a team rushed to the spot.

When the police quizzed him, the man revealed other cases of bike lifting.

The police also caught an accomplice of the thief and recovered five stolen motorcycles from his residence.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Encroachments removed for smooth traffic flow in Gwalior
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 30th Iftekhar Smriti Natya evam Samman Samaroh

Bhopal: 30th Iftekhar Smriti Natya evam Samman Samaroh

Bhopal: Wine shop opened in kiosk at Polytechnic Square

Bhopal: Wine shop opened in kiosk at Polytechnic Square

Bhopal: Foreign liquor worth Rs 5.85 lakh seized

Bhopal: Foreign liquor worth Rs 5.85 lakh seized

Bhopal: Woman, son booked for abetting minor’s suicide

Bhopal: Woman, son booked for abetting minor’s suicide

Bhopal: Kalidasa’s classical play Abhijnanashakuntalam staged in classical style

Bhopal: Kalidasa’s classical play Abhijnanashakuntalam staged in classical style