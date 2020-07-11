Madhya Pradesh: Bid to better results in government schools; No non-academic work for English, Math, scrience teachers

Indore: To improve the result of government school students, school education department announced that English, Mathematics and Science subjects’ teachers will not be given non-academic work. These teachers will only be required to teach students during the entire working day.

In the order issued by the Department of Education, all district education officers were instructed that those teaching subjects like English, Science, and Mathematics should not be allotted non-teaching duties soon as the schools reopen for this academic session.

The order added, “Teachers of these subjects should also be exempted from the responsibility of Booth Level Officer (BLO).”

The department reviewed the recently released results of the classes, which found that the majority of the children performed poorly in subjects like English, Science, Mathematics and the students got very low marks in these subjects.