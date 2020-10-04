Madhya Pradesh: Bid to accommodate more students under Ruk Jana Nahi scheme

Higher education department is mulling over possibilities to open admissions for the students who have cleared class 12 through supplementary exams under Ruk Jana Nahi scheme.

The Ruk Jana Nahi scheme was launched by the state government to provide another chance to students who could not clear main exams of MP board or other state education boards.

More than 67,000 students who could not clear class 12 exams appeared for Ruk Jana Nahi scheme exam organised by Open Board. In all, 27,748 students passed the Open Board exams whose results were announced recently. Out of these, 2,418 students passed with first division; 19,472 passed with second division and 5,894 students passed in third division.

The results of the supplementary exams conducted by MP Board haven’t been announced yet. They are expected to be out sometime soon. Officials of the school education department have been asked to contemplate on the possibilities to include these students for admissions in colleges as regular students.

Higher education department has closed registration process for admissions in undergraduate courses. The students who have recently cleared exams could not register for admissions in colleges.

More than 42,000 students have taken admissions in various undergraduate courses in colleges across the state after second round of the college level counseling. More than 1.54 lakh students have completed the choice filling in the second round.

From Monday, colleges will release merit lists daily at 12 noon. Students will have time to deposit fee within 24 hours. In post graduate courses, 98,975 students were allotted seats after choice filling and 11,016 students had taken admissions.

According to latest reports, most colleges are left with vacant seats in almost all courses. Opening up of registration for admissions may help colleges fill their seats to capacity.