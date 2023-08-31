Madhya Pradesh: Bhupendra Singh Inaugurates College Building In Sagar

FP Photo

Khurai (Sagar): Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh has said he will solve all the problems of the government college.

He inaugurated the college building constructed at a cost of Rs 2.36 crore on Tuesday. Singh also interacted with the students and listened to their problems.

Over 2,400 students are studying in the college, but they are not getting as many facilities as they should, the minister said, adding that he does not know the reasons for building a college so far from the city.

According to him, it may have happened, because some people occupied the government land in the city.

He also said that because of Rakshabandhan many students may have gone to their homes, so an interaction with the students will be held at his residence in Khurai on September 2.

There will be adequate seating arrangements for the students after the inauguration of the new building, and if necessary, funds will be sanctioned for constructing more rooms, he said.

The students informed the minister that the chairman of Janbhagidari Samiti, principal and teachers would implement a dress code for students by September 15 according to the students’ choice.

He approved two buses which will take students to college and drop them at home free of cost.

Singh further said he himself would come to flag off these buses. He granted Rs 10 lakh for the library, saying the college management will arrange for Rs 5 lakh.

The minister directed the chief municipal officer to revamp the badminton hall of the college, running track and the playground and that the work should be completed by October 30.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)