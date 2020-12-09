Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal's mayoral post reserved for OBC woman candidate, reservations announced in state

Bhopal: The reservations for the posts of mayor were announced by state government here on Wednesday.

According to information, the post of mayor in Morena and Ujjain has been reserved for SC candidates. In Morena, the mayoral post has been reserved SC woman candidate.

The mayor’s post in Chhindwara has been reserved for ST candidate. The mayor’s post in Khandwa, Bhopal, Satna, Ratlam has been reserved for OBC candidate. The mayoral posts in Khandwa and Bhopal have been reserved for OBC woman candidates.

After assembly by-elections in the state, the preparations for the civic body and three-tier panchayat elections have begun.

The training for holding civic elections has already been started by Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission